Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.22 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.11.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2741 per share. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.