CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,766 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $122.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average is $112.83. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.20 and a 52 week high of $126.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

