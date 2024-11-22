Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $163.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $166.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.61. The stock had a trading volume of 124,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,029. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,707.30. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,547,699.84. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,110 shares of company stock worth $720,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $2,491,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.