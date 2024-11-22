Jaynie M. Studenmund Sells 3,645 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $160,562.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,249. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of EXLS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.87. 90,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,311. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $472.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.
ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.
