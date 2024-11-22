Altiora Financial Group LLC Has $18.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.1% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $295.05 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $224.45 and a 52-week high of $298.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.