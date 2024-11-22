Altiora Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Altiora Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the period. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RW Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,861,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,813,000 after purchasing an additional 149,686 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter.

BATS DFIC opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

