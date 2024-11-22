Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells 1,775 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $17,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,690.64. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Masaru Matsuda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Masaru Matsuda sold 5,015 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $43,530.20.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $13.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.11% and a negative net margin of 140.97%. The company had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 9,816,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,672 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,640,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,159,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 808,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 10,721,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,710,000 after buying an additional 717,019 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

