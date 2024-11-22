Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider David Van Ludwig Sells 10,000 Shares

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) insider David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $16,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,027,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,241.19. This trade represents a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Heritage Global Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. Heritage Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $60.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Heritage Global by 53.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 11.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 472,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 121,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

