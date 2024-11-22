Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $481,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,884 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,480,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 87.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,380,000 after purchasing an additional 157,497 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 240,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,683,000 after buying an additional 124,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $338.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.80. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.