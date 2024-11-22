NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.82.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $146.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.55 and a 200-day moving average of $121.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $13,291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,375,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,459,373,085.80. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

