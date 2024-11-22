Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.050-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 4.7 %

Jack in the Box stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $40.84 and a 12-month high of $86.20.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on JACK shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Insider Activity

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $33,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at $642,360.66. The trade was a 5.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

