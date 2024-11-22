ICON Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. ICON has a total market capitalization of $175.54 million and approximately $16.95 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,045,530,805 coins and its circulating supply is 1,032,967,939 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,045,467,272.104342 with 1,032,952,697.2225261 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.1713546 USD and is up 7.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $7,117,719.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.