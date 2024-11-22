ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Holdings Boosted by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,226,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,776 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises approximately 5.0% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,855,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ASML by 37.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,464,061,000 after acquiring an additional 474,653 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,184,173,000 after buying an additional 194,357 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4,379.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,102,000 after acquiring an additional 870,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,300,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in ASML by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 587,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,254,000 after acquiring an additional 93,851 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Up 1.8 %

ASML opened at $670.02 on Friday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $645.45 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $747.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $875.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $263.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

