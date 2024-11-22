The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 57,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 49,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $55.42 and a one year high of $82.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $755,996.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,057,774.01. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,929 shares of company stock worth $8,196,624. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

