iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $197.54 and last traded at $197.49, with a volume of 109083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $196.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.79 and its 200-day moving average is $182.84. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

