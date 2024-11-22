iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $95.45 and last traded at $95.45, with a volume of 3843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.68.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYC. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

