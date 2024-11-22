Biltmore Family Office LLC Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $55.42 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $192,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,929 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.18.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

