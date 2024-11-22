Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 575

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.29) to GBX 575 ($7.24) in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.98) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Balfour Beatty
Balfour Beatty Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 17,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 422 ($5.31) per share, for a total transaction of £74,584.28 ($93,899.38). Also, insider Leo Quinn sold 317,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.64), for a total value of £1,420,478.08 ($1,788,339.52). Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
About Balfour Beatty
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Balfour Beatty
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.