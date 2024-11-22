Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 575

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.29) to GBX 575 ($7.24) in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.98) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Balfour Beatty stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 439.20 ($5.53). 1,887,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.17. Balfour Beatty has a one year low of GBX 315.80 ($3.98) and a one year high of GBX 458 ($5.77). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 436.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 406.20. The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,045.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 17,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 422 ($5.31) per share, for a total transaction of £74,584.28 ($93,899.38). Also, insider Leo Quinn sold 317,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.64), for a total value of £1,420,478.08 ($1,788,339.52). Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

