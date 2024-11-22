Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $88.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $709.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $88.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,348,559.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,322,993.92. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.49.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

