Wrapped XDC Price Up 51.4% Over Last 7 Days (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded up 51.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped XDC has a market cap of $12.29 million and $2.92 million worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped XDC Coin Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 269,271,227 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 269,243,609.37909441. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.04429782 USD and is up 5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,835,724.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

