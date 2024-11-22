PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by STF Management LP

STF Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.5% of STF Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,357,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $160.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.08. The stock has a market cap of $219.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.85 and a one year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.