PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 17,113.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,626,000 after buying an additional 3,201,676 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 211.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,343 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,003,000 after buying an additional 1,523,631 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 905,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $151,749,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $160.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.85 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $219.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

