Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.06 and last traded at $74.04, with a volume of 82345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.67.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

