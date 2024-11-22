Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 351 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation comprises 1.0% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 118.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FTAI opened at $174.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,749.60 and a beta of 2.04. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $176.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.68.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.09.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

