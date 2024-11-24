Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Stake Boosted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at $219,000. WBI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at $344,000.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Performance

KBWP stock opened at $124.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $88.03 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.50.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.342 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

