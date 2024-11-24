BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $16,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $1,160,509.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,238,941.74. This represents a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $189.13 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.58 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 90.49 and a beta of 0.84.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

