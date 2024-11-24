GrainCorp Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.24 (ASX:GNC)

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, November 15th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.56.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, animal fats, and used cooking oils and vegetable oils for animal feed purposes; handles, processes, and stores grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

