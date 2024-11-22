CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,663 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.5% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $30,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.96. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1577 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

