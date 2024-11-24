Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Humana were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 114,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,175,000 after acquiring an additional 52,306 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 8.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,506,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,830,000 after purchasing an additional 187,903 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

Humana Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HUM opened at $298.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.68. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $527.18.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

