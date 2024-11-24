Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 60,998 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 2,386.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60,998 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $119.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $126.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

