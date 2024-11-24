Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 314.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,333 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 108.7% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,107,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,570 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,790,000 after buying an additional 830,511 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $42,518,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2,989.7% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 373,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 361,305 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.01.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.