Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Issues Earnings Results

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Buckle had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $293.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BKE opened at $47.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.14. Buckle has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $49.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Buckle

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $853,503.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,863,452 shares in the company, valued at $77,761,851.96. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,029.50. This represents a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,931 shares of company stock valued at $6,080,458. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

