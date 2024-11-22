Darden Wealth Group Inc Sells 159 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Darden Wealth Group Inc trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Darden Wealth Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after buying an additional 410,284 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $102,200,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,549,000 after acquiring an additional 107,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 443,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,406,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.09 and its 200 day moving average is $108.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

