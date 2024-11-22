The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) CEO Martin F. Roper Sells 5,000 Shares

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) CEO Martin F. Roper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,330,920.64. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vita Coco Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of COCO opened at $36.66 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.56 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 271.4% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vita Coco by 40.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vita Coco by 32.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vita Coco by 1,155.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Vita Coco by 16,538.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

