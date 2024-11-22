GM Advisory Group LLC Buys 903 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 506,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,507 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 21.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733,326 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 112.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 33.0% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,881 shares of company stock worth $10,693,244. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KO opened at $63.76 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average is $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.17%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.