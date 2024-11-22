Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,917 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101,266 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,321,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,885,000 after purchasing an additional 551,006 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $538,948,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,711 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.17.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.