Steem Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $99.70 million and $32.47 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97,846.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.93 or 0.00486404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00008860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00090222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.37 or 0.00161859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00067323 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00017739 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 476,868,954 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.