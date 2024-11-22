L & S Advisors Inc Acquires 272 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $234.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $177.20 and a 52 week high of $242.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

