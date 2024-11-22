Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,071,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,123 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $62,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,841,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,898,000 after buying an additional 377,761 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Teradata by 2.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 74,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities lowered Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Teradata Price Performance

Teradata stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $49.44.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 145.40%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 10.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile



Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Stories

