LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.57.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $105.87 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $380,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $231,148.66. This trade represents a 62.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 22,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 554.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 47,218 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 240.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

