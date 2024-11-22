National Bank Financial Cuts Earnings Estimates for BRP

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of BRP in a report issued on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.92. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $6.89 per share.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion. BRP had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 37.60%.

DOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of BRP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$97.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BRP from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$94.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRP

BRP Stock Performance

BRP stock opened at C$67.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75. The company has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$86.19. BRP has a 1 year low of C$65.32 and a 1 year high of C$102.46.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.