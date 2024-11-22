Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Bought by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,203 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 135.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth $49,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $613.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.17 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

ARLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Alliance Resource Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

