Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $197.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.49 and a 200-day moving average of $200.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 11.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,968 shares of company stock worth $3,126,464 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $43,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.