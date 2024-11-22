PayPal USD Price Down 0% Over Last Week (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001023 BTC on major exchanges. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $552.94 million and approximately $19.10 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,891.32 or 1.00188012 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97,812.56 or 1.00107403 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 553,291,197 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 553,291,197.091029. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99952152 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $19,030,834.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

