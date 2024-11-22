UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Sells $53,928.00 in Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $53,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,945.18. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH Properties stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.40, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 661.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UMH Properties

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 83,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 843.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMH Properties

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.