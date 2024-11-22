First County Bank CT Purchases 300 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First County Bank CT grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,310,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,064,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $393.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $287.27 and a 52 week high of $400.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

