Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) COO Sells $60,000.00 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) COO Mattias Stetz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 575,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,905,808. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Mattias Stetz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 15th, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $220,400.00.
Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 9.5 %
Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -668.25 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $13.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Rush Street Interactive
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 15.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.
Rush Street Interactive Company Profile
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rush Street Interactive
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Snowflake Melts Up as Analysts Shift Gears; Higher Prices To Come
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Oil’s Rally Could Boost These 3 Shipping Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.