Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) COO Sells $60,000.00 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) COO Mattias Stetz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 575,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,905,808. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mattias Stetz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $220,400.00.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -668.25 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $13.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 15.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

See Also

