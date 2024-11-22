Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for Cummins Q3 Earnings

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cummins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.30. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $20.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q3 2026 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.67.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $369.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $334.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.79. Cummins has a 12-month low of $220.02 and a 12-month high of $370.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.04, for a total value of $57,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,427,503.12. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,326 shares of company stock worth $1,559,125. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

