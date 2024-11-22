Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
