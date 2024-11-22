NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Stock Performance
Shares of NTN stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NTN Buzztime has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.72.
About NTN Buzztime
